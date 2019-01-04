Pop icon Britney Spears announced Friday she will be taking an "indefinite" break from working after revealing that she wants to make time to be with her ailing father, Jamie Spears, who is recovering from a health problem that happened two months ago.

Britney Spears announced she will take a hiatus from her Las Vegas residency Photo: Getty Images

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” Britney said in a statement. “Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

MORE: Grab the tissues! Britney Spears and Ricky Martin have emotional reunion at glaad awards

The 37-year-old singer also posted the news on her Instagram on Friday afternoon. " I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," she began in her emotional caption. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However it's important to always put your family first...and that's the decision I had to make." She also went on to describe how difficult her father's health has been. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," she wrote to her followers.

Jamie spent nearly a month in the hospital recovering from surgery after being rushed to the hospital for a spontaneously ruptured colon. He is expected to make a full recovery. Britney announced her latest Las Vegas residency back in October. Prior to that her Britney: Piece of Me tour ran for four years, from 2013 to 2017.