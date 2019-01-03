Turtle, er, I mean Jerry Ferrara is having a baby! The 39-year-old Entourage alum and his wife Breanne Racano are adding one more to their—wait for it—entourage this spring. The cute couple revealed on their respective Instagram accounts that they're expecting a baby boy in May. Squeal!

Entourage alum Jerry Ferrara and his wife Breanna Racano are expecting a baby boy this May Photo: Instagram/jerryferrara

On Instagram, the Entourage actor posted a picture of he and his wife on a basketball court. She's posing with her pregnant belly on full display, while he's pointing in a joking manner to the bump. He begins the happy caption, "With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!!"

MORE: Bumpin' around: Meghan Markle's baby bump evolution

He continues: "It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do. I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife. I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!"

In her own post, Breanne revealed the joyous news comes after the family suffered a pregnancy loss. "This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying), she shared to her followers. "Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives. . . And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May."

Breanne and Jerry started dating back in 2014 and then tied the knot three years later in 2017. This will be the couple's first baby together.