Talk about doing a double take! Elizabeth Hurley has a look-alike, and it’s none other than her son, Damian. The actress and her 16-year-old spent a mother-son holiday together in India as they rang in 2019. Damian, who even shares a similar Instagram handle to his mom’s (with the exception of their first names), posted a photo of himself staring intensely into the camera. Just one glance at him shows there’s an uncanny resemblance between mother and son. Not only does he have his mom’s same defined features, piercing green eyes and long, brown tresses, but he has her posing skills too.

Damian looks like the spitting image of his mom while on holiday in India Photo: Instagram/@damianhurley1

The Royals’ actress herself didn’t shy away from the camera. Elizabeth spent the last few days documenting their trip while posing in stunning bikinis and revealing tops. She captioned her latest post with, “More #BombayNights #India.” Damian, who is her only son from her relationship with American businessman Steve Bing, often takes to Instagram to highlight the close bond between him and his famous mom.

Elizabeth and her mini-me also share a very close bond

The 53-year-old bombshell is frequently featured on her son’s social media posts and from the look of his feed, it appears they have always been inseparable. Her mini-me has posted everything from his early childhood days to more recent photos of the pair. The Hollywood star has also taken to the ‘gram to highlight her son and has talked about their mutual closeness. She told The Sun, “Given I’m a single mother and he’s an only child, by default we spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other’s company. I rather think I’ve simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine.”

The 16-year-old often poses with his famous mom on social media Photo: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

Elizabeth and her son have strengthened their bond while working together on the last two seasons of The Royals. In an interview with HOLA! USA's sister publication, HELLO!, the mom-of-one revealed the tips she gave Damian about acting. "The only advice I gave him was to learn his lines and not be annoying, both of which he managed with aplomb," she said. "I’m a proud mummy.” Seems like it's a case of like mother, like son with these two!