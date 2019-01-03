If you need some motivation, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez prove there’s no time to lose when it comes to #fitnessgoals for 2019. The power couple rang in the new year with a shared workout on the first day of 2019. The former Yankee took to Instagram to post a clip of him and J.Lo giving it their all at Gold’s Gym. In the caption, he wrote, “The grind never stops.” And we can see why. Clearly, it was back, abs and chest day as in the video, the two are seen taking turns doing ab work, bench press – the works!

J.Lo's stunning figure is thanks to all her hard work at the gym

The best part of all is Jennifer’s new single, Limitless plays in the background as they demonstrate that hard work pays off. While doing the muscle work the mom-of-two flaunts her amazingly toned body while wearing black leggings and a matching bralette while her beau is pumping it up in a white t-shirt and sweats. The singer-actress is wearing her hair in a workout-apropos ponytail but don't think she forgot about her signature gold hoops, which she also wore on New Year’s Eve when the lovebirds welcomed 2019 with a down-to-earth evening at the lavish Wally’s Wine & Spirits in Beverly Hills.

It was a party of six as their kids joined for a combined family outing. J.Lo’s Max and Emme, and A-Rod’s girl’s Ella and Tashi were all present and wore their glitziest garbs to farewell 2018. Alex’s final post on Instagram also featured the fabulous six-some posing in a beautiful sunset beach photo. He wrote, “As the sun sets on 2018, from our family to yours ... #HappyNewYear everyone!”

The lovebirds wore matching pajamas on Christmas Day Photo: Instagram/@arod

As if we didn’t need another reason to love them (we're hoping for a 2019 wedding!), our favorite twosome, spent a lovely time during the holidays wearing matching pajamas. At the beginning of the holiday season, we got a glimpse of them hanging ornaments on their red rose-themed Christmas tree, and on Christmas day, being the sweet Instagram boyfriend that he is, Alex filmed his love jokingly dancing to Jingle Bells. “She’s still a kid when it comes to Christmas,” he wrote. All we can say about these two is they're the ultimate #couplegoals!