Although 2019 has just arrived, there is already a major event looming on the horizon for the glamorous Hollywood set. The 2019 Golden Globes are set to kick off this Sunday, Jan. 6. Like most years, the 2019 edition of the Globes promises to be absolutely star-studded and full of stars celebrities donning fabulous designer wear and exhibiting bold fashion choices on the red carpet. As one of the most important celebrity events of the year, the Golden Globes are truly not to be missed.

This year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg will be joined by Killing Eve's Sandra Oh to host the event, which honors the best in television and film from 2018. The program airs live on NBC starting at 8PM ET/5PM PT. In this day and age of multiple online viewing options, anyone without a television (or who just prefers to catch the Globes via streaming) is in luck as there are plenty of alternatives to watching the traditional way.

Andy Samberg will be co-hosting this year's Golden Globes. Photo: WENN

The streaming options start with NBC Live's streaming service, which is available in certain markets to television subscribers. You can check to see if your cable subscriber offers access to NBC Live by going to this link and entering the information for your TV provider. Another option is to use the official NBC App, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, and many other streaming services. There's also the possibility, according to Entertainment Weekly, that the Golden Globes will be streamed live on Facebook as they were last year.

For viewers who want a glimpse of stars walking into the event itself, E! has you covered. The network will be running coverage of the red carpet, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, starting at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

MORE: Golden Globes 2019 Nominations: A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, More

HOLA! USA will also be providing updates of the event via Instagram. Make sure to tune in!