Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly using a surrogate to have another baby
Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of wealthiest celebrities in America
Luis Fonsi writes touching tribute to Demi Lovato 'The world is on your side'
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper take their love to the Met and we're all choked up!
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William share their top moments of 2018!
Queen Letizia recycles mother-in-law Queen Sofía's vintage dress
Princess Charlotte looks identical to Princess Diana's niece - See the unearthed photo!
Eiza González reveals the secret to smelling good in 8-minute beauty routine
Michelle Obama’s trainer reveals the secret to her arms – and how Malia and Sasha are following suit
Salma Hayek finally found her favorite way to exercise – and it’s not what you’d think!
Ysaunny Brito and models from around the world are the muses for the Balmain x L'Oréal collaboration
Our 10 Favorite Celebrity Makeovers of 2018
See what your favorite royals wore on Christmas Day
Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and more celebs whose style we want to copy
7 Celebrity Weddings We’re Waiting for in 2019
January 02, 2019
by Alejandra Torres
Jennifer Lopez won 2018 with these jaw-dropping looks
7 Celebrity Weddings We’re Waiting for in 2019
Step inside Matt Damon's $16 million penthouse apartment
Our 10 Favorite Celebrity Makeovers of 2018
Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi calls off engagement to Dimitri Rassam after welcoming son
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly using a surrogate to have another baby
Katie Holmes shares rare picture of Suri from ski trip after romantic break with Jamie Foxx
Celebrities who split up in 2018
