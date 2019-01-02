Academy Award-nominated actress? Check. Fighter for women's rights? Double check. Cool mom? Duh. Besides rocking bold hairdos and killer curves, Salma Hayek just proved that she, too, is a cool mom. The evidence? Just check her newest Insta video where she is speedboat rafting with her daughter and still managing to stay afloat. #MomGoals

Salms Hayek took to her Instagram to show off that she is a cool mom who goes speed boat rafting with her daughter Photo: Instagram/salmahayek

Throughout the week, the 52-year-old actress has been documenting her epic (and sunny) New Year's Eve vacation. On the itenarary: Meditating on the shore, jumping into a bed of roses, and ringing in the new year on a sandy beach. And this morning (January 2), The Hitman's Bodyguard actress showed off her adventurous side on the 'gram.

Together with her 11-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Salma hopped on a bouncy boat to ride the waves. As expected, she did it effortlessly. "Me trying to be a cool mother. Yo tratando de ser una mamá divertida," she captioned the video posted to her Instagram account. Besides showing off all her vacay activities, Salma has also been highlighting her natural beauty throughout the trip. In one photo, for example, the stunning actress goes makeup free while posing between the island trees.

Salma is no stranger to the power of natural beauty. In an interview with The New York Times, she revealed the secrets to her beauty routine. "I never cleanse my skin in the morning, she said. "My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day." So what does she do? "I spritz rose water — it’s so gentle and wakes the skin up," the 52-year-old actress shared. "Then I apply moisturizer. I have an oil from my line Nuance that I love." Before bed, Salma also uses rose water. "At night I take off my makeup with coconut oil. Then I use rose water to take off the residuals."

So the answer to everlasting beauty? Apparently, it's rose water and speed boat rafting.