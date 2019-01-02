New year, new baby! It looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are adding another member to the Kardashian-West family. According to Us Weekly the power couple are reportedly expecting their fourth child, and like their last pregnancy, it will be via surrogacy. This marks the second time Kim and Kanye use a surrogate to carry out their pregnancy.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their fourth child via surrogate Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

Last year when Kim and Kanye welcomed their third baby, Chicago West, the couple reportedly had one embryo left, a male. And according to an insider, the 38-year-old KKW founder and the 41-year-old rapper are expecting a baby boy. And when is he due to arrive? In "very early May." Another insider revealed that Kim "always wanted four kids." So perhaps this will be the couple's last baby?

Kim has been very open with her decision to use a surrogate, sharing the experience on her website. "Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong," she wrote in a post on her site. "People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint."

"I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible," she continued. "It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The feeling at the end of the whole process is so rewarding. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time."