While millions of viewers may have missed Mariah Carey's live TV antics on the 2018 New Year's Eve ball drop special, it seems she still managed to entertain a lucky group. The award-winning vocalist rang in the new year on the white-sanded shores of St. Barts' luxury Nikki Beach club. As she belted out her tunes - both new and old - the 48-year-old songstress appeared to be a mere two-minute walk from none-other-than royal-connected Pippa Middleton!

Mariah Carey hosted a very glamorous New Year's Eve bash in St. Bart's Photo: Getty Images

Royal aficionados may recall that Kate Middleton's 35-year-old sister jetted off to St. Bart's for the holiday. Of course, joined by her husband James Matthews and their 11-week-old baby Arthur, the trio have been spending time with another newly-formed trio: James' brother Spencer Matthews, his wife Vogue Williams and their three-month-old boy Theodore.

It's unclear as to whether the parents got a sitter and stepped out for Mariah's special show, but we do think it's a pretty glamorous coincidence. Either way both parties were no doubt enveloped with luxury. The We Belong Together diva hosted Nikki Beach's NYE celebration and treated guests to her hit songs. Following the intimate set, she dined with attendees and enjoyed a beautiful butterfly-themed caked. The jury is still out as to whether she got her "hot tea" this year or not.

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to ring in 2019 than performing in such a magical place!" Mariah wrote on her Instagram along with a glittering shot of her donning a fitted diamond-studded gown. "I'll be back," she added with the hashtags "celebration of life" and "forever young".

Meanwhile, Vogue shared an adorable photo of her, Spencer and Theodore greeting 2019. Clad in gold and purple party hats, the threesome seemed elated to be together. "Three peas in a pod!" she wrote in the caption. If the sweet picture is any indication of how Pippa, James and little Arthur spent their evening, we're sure they had a wonderful one as well.