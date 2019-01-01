Despite the assemblage of glitzy invites they no doubt received, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez opted for a more down-to-earth New Year’s Eve. The lovebirds rang out 2018 in the most meaningful way possible: with their kids! J.Lo’s Max and Emme joined A-Rod’s Ella and Tashi for yet another combined holiday outing. The blended party of six dressed in their New Year’s Eve best as they hopped a souped-up ride to dinner at the lavish Wally’s Wine & Spirits in Beverly Hills.

J-Rod's family New Year's Eve celebration melted our hearts Photo: Instagram/@arod

Lucky for fans, Alex continued his Instagram-happy streak and went live. After pointing out each person in the group, the 43-year-old former baller made a fun observation. “Everyone’s wearing hoops,” he quipped. Indeed, Jennifer, Emme, Ella and Tashi all sported coordinating earrings. Of course, that was merely one adornment of their fabulous ensembles.

Alex and Max were suited up, both looking dapper in gray jackets. Emme, Ella and Tashi all donned celebratory attire, sparkling as they made their way to what seemed to be the California haunt. With her typical spell, Jennifer’s style stole the show.

Jennifer Lopez shone bright in a shimmering mini dress Photo: Instagram/@arod

Wrapped in a dazzling gold mini-dress, the 49-year-old superstar was a walking jubilation. Her ensemble truly personified New Year’s Eve both in color and cut, with cut-off sleeves and a high collar. Boasting a sequin material, she shone as bright as the NYC ball, matching the vibrancy level in her accessories, which were grounded by high-gilded pumps.

Both Jennifer and Alex's kids joined them for a blended celebration Photo: Instagram/@arod

“Let’s go eat!” the Get on the Floor singer, who could be heard spreading 2019 well-wishes on her own phone, announced as they pulled up to their destination. Photos from inside the venue flaunted a better look at her dreamy dress and the evening’s festivities.

Photo booth fun at Wally's! Photo: Instagram/@arod

Jenny seamlessly matched the event’s palette, mixing into the photo booth’s golden backdrop as she took sweet snaps with her loved ones in the photo booth. Her look, in addition to the entire family’s, was a stark contrast from their cozy wear just three hours prior. Earlier in the day, the clan had a casual pizza party with friends at a familiar-looking eatery.

The group pregamed their party with pizza Photo: Instagram/@arod

The ecstatic six-some was also featured in Alex’s final post of 2018. Along with a stunning sunset beach photo of them all, the Yankees alum shared a reflective sentiment with his 2.1 million followers: “As the sun sets on 2018, from our family to yours ... #HappyNewYear everyone!”