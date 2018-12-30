Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should have put a disclaimer to 'have tissues ready' on his latest video post. The 46-year-old action star shared a touching Christmas moment to his Instagram on Saturday, December 29, in which he can be seen giving his mom, Ata Johnson, a beyond incredible gift. “This one felt good,” he prefaced in the caption. “Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.” The social media maven then elaborated on why the generous present is truly special.

While it’s no surprise to see that Ata has a big reaction upon finding out she’s getting a new house, it's even more inspiring to discover the story behind her emotions. “All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country,” Dwayne candidly continued to write. “Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another.”

“The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999,” he said, making it clear this is not the first time he has substantially assisted his family. “They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need - houses, cars etc.”

The Rock then revealed that “this time is a special one” because “the time is very meaningful.” Referring to the card Ata holds in the video he said: “I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants.”

To sweeten matters even further, the star then expressed how grateful he is to both have Ata as his mom and to be able to take care of her. “I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.”