After a milestone year, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have earned some special time away with their 11-week-old baby Arthur. The gorgeous little trio jetted to St. Barts, where they were joined by James' brother Spencer Matthews, his wife Vogue Williams and their three-month-old boy Theodore. Both couples were photographed arriving on the Caribbean island, where they intend to ring in the New Year together. The celebratory trip comes after Pippa and James spent Christmas festivities with the Middletons in Berkshire, which Pippa's sister the Duchess of Cambridge was absent from as she had a royal Christmas at Sandringham.

Vogue Williams shared a luxurious glimpse at her vacation wear and the hotel! Photo: Instagram/@voguewilliams

St. Barts was an easy choice for group, as the Matthews family owns luxury hotel Eden Rock which is nestled on the white-sandy shores of the island. Pippa has been seen visiting the island for winter holidays with her brother in the past as well. This time around, Vogue gave fans an inside glimpse at the luxury trip, sharing videos to her Instagram Story from the luxurious hotel room.

In the videos, the model flaunts a colorful vacation wardrobe and sweetly coos over her giggling baby. “Is there any better sound than a baby laughing!” she exclaimed in a text overlaid on a sweet clip of Theodore chuckling next to a plush turtle toy.

Theodore is ready to ring 2019 in with laughter! Photo: Instagram/@voguewilliams

This year marked both Vogue and Pippa's first Christmas as moms, so they are no doubt grateful for the relaxing getaway. Pippa welcomed her first child into the world on October 16, with a spokesperson, stating: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Meanwhile, our sister magazine HELLO! confirmed that Vogue gave birth to her son a month earlier. As Spencer said, it was a "big year" for the couple, between an “engagement, wedding, my 30th, a baby, and taking up golf, all in 2018. It's unbelievable."