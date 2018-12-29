While Eva Longoria has been busy celebrating her first Christmas with baby Santiago Enrique Bastón, she still made time to send her best friend Victoria Beckham a sweet message from the shores of Mexico. The 43-year-old actress posted an adorable Instagram of her six-month boy wearing a little red onesie that featured a Union Jack flag on the back. "These pajamas are dedicated to you Auntie @victoriabeckham GB,” she wrote in the caption. “We miss you!" Although it’s possible that the 44-year-old former Spice Girl gifted Santi the PJs, we have no doubt the real present was seeing him snooze away in them!

A pajama dedication! Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Eva and Victoria have been good friends since they met through David Beckham and Eva’s ex-husband Tony Parker. The pair are so close that Victoria was a witness at Eva's marriage to José "Pepe" Bastón in 2016. The Desperate Housewives alum was also named godmother to little Harper Beckham.

RELATED: Eva Longoria on her baby's first Christmas and more!

Victoria first met Santiago back in September, sharing the moment with her followers on Instagram. “Finally meeting Santi,” she exclaimed, “I’m in Love!!” She added: “X so many kisses @evalongoria and Pepe!! xx Love you so much and could not be happier for u both!!!”

Merry first Christmas, Santi! Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Truth be told, this is not the first pajama gram that Eva has sent from her Christmas 2018 vacation in Mexico. As the entertainer enjoys quality time with her family, she's been kind enough to share some snippets with her fans, including several darling photos of her June-born child.

MORE: Eva Longoria reveals her favorite thing to do with baby Santi - and it's beyond cute!

In one post, Baby Bastón boasted candy cane-striped pajamas, with the long-sleeved top fittingly reading: “Merry first Christmas.” There was also a sweet Santa face on the bottom and coordinating hat for the beloved little boy. Eva previously shared a photo of her first-born wearing the set of clothes and a huge grin on his face. “Merry First Christmas,” she wrote with the delightful picture of him posing in front of a tree.