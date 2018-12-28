One thing America loves? Speculating about which celebrity will make a run for the presidency. Will it be Oprah Winfrey? Kanye West? Perhaps, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson? This Friday morning another contender threw their name into the mix. Please meet your next (potential) 2020 presidential candidate: Angelina Jolie.

On Thursday morning, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie hinted at a possible 2020 presidential run during an interview with BBC's Today Programme Photo: Getty Images

In an interview with BBC's Today Programme, the 43-year-old Hollywood actress hinted at a possible career change: a move into the political sphere. "If you asked me 20 years ago, I would've laughed," she told presenter Justin Webb. "I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics… but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet." Besides being an accomplished Academy-award winning actress, Angelina also serves as special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency and co-founded the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative and she's an active campaigner against sexual violence.

With her humanitarian work, she's seen so much—the good and the bad—of the world. "I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change. I'm also able to work with governments and I'm also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done," she shared during the interview. Webb then suggested her remarks meant she could be on the list of 30 to 40 Democrats running for the party's presidential nomination. Her answer? Perfectly political. "Thank you," she responded.

This past June, the 43-year-old actress visited the destruction at West Mosul after the city was liberated from the Islamic State group Photo: Getty Images

Until November 2020, expect Angelina to continue to do good around the world. Last year, she produced The Breadwinner, an animated film that highlights living under Taliban rule from a teenager's point of view. She also visited West Mosul this past summer to witness the devastation left behind after the city was liberated from the Islamic State group.