Miley Cyrus and new husband Liam Hemsworth brought on their dance moves while rocking to Mark Ronson’s smash hit featuring Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk," as seen in a video posted by the singer. The 26-year-old bride confirmed on Wednesday the exciting news we’d all been wondering – she had indeed married The Hunger Games actor on Sunday. Miley took to Instagram to share black and white photos of the two embracing and sharing a sweet kiss in front of a fireplace. The "Wrecking Ball" singer was radiant in an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood ivory gown with sweetheart neckline while her husband opted for a semi-casual ensemble – a suit and tie with white Vans sneakers.

The photos offered a glimpse into their wedding, which reportedly was held at their home in Franklin, Tennessee. The former Hannah Montana star shared a video to social media where she's seen dancing to the Bruno Mars hit barefoot in front of a tall Christmas tree and balloon-covered archway. In the clip, she’s seen holding up the skirt portion of her dress as she dances around, lip syncing to the lyrics. Then Liam comes into view as he turns the phone around, bops his head to the music and sticks out his tongue.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot on Sunday

Miley tagged her "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" collaborator Mark in the video, seemingly in response to the producer posting himself whistling the tune to "Here Comes the Bride" while strumming an acoustic guitar to celebrate their nuptials. The Australian actor also shared a snap from their fireplace photoshoot tp Instagram, which he captioned, "My love." According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said, "The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous. They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn't want a big elaborate wedding." The source added, "They truly wanted to keep it a secret. They just wanted the people most important in their lives present."

The newlyweds had been dating on and off since 2009

The now-newlyweds had been dating on and off since 2009. In 2013 they called off their engagement but got back together in 2016. “I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome. You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being," said Miley on SiriusXM in 2017. “So I’m really solid, and then he gets to be really solid. And together we get to be two really grounded people. It’s not a half and a half making a whole.”