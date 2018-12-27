Michelle Obama has earned the title of the most admired woman in the U.S. The former FLOTUS joins her husband, former President Barack Obama, who has been named the most admired man for 11 years straight. According to Gallup’s annual poll, Michelle and Oprah Winfrey both surpassed Hillary Clinton, who held the title for 17 consecutive years. With her endless grace and strong advocacy for women’s empowerment, it comes as no surprise for Michelle to be at the top of the list. Here's why Michelle O rightfully deserves the title...

Michelle Obama is officially the most admired woman in the U.S.

She makes people happy

Michelle Obama brings smiles to people’s faces, and that’s just what she did when she surprised young girls at New York City’s Lower East Side Girl’s Club while on tour for her memoir, Becoming. The 54-year-old enjoyed a healthy lunch with the girls and even participated in a round table discussion where the girls could “ask her anything.”

Michelle sat with the second most admirable woman in the U.S. – Oprah Winfrey

She makes conscious fashion choices

Let’s not forget, Mrs. Obama’s stylish touch. For her Becoming tour, the Chicago-native stunned in a full Balenciaga look which included a pair of glittering $4,000 thigh-high boots. During her sit-in with Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle opened up about her fashion choices and why she made it a point to support the careers of designers of color as well as those on the rise. She also expressed her belief in the importance of a designer’s “energy.” “I didn't want to wear the clothes of someone who didn't have a good spirit, and you could hear these things, you could hear how they treated my staff or how they treated their workers,” she explained. “So everyone I wore as far as I knew had a good spirit as well.”

She keeps it real

Michelle has been open about infertility issues and how they affected her marriage. The mom-of-two shared her and her husband used in vitro fertilization to have daughters, Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17. “The biological clock is real because egg production is limited, and I realized that at 34 and 35 we had to do IVF,” she shared. “I think that it is the worst thing that we do to each other as women. Not share the truth about our bodies and how they work and how they don’t work.”

The former FLOTUS surprised the girls at New York City’s Lower East Side Girl’s Club

She’s a cool and relatable mom

The former First Lady has proven she’s as relatable as can be. In recent interviews she has talked about her and daughter Malia bonding over crushes and things girls often stress about in junior high and high school. This includes clothes, snarky comments and boys. She said, “We laughed about how many hours were spent inside our heads, hoping a boy would ask us to dance, or stewing over a big test, just doing everything we could to avoid even the most minor embarrassments. When I was younger, I often wondered whether this kind of obsessive thinking was unique to me and my girlfriends, but I realize now that it was something every girl feels.”

She believes in girl power

It was a powerful moment when Michelle and Meghan Markle met in London. A source told the Evening Standard Michelle and Meghan talked about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities. They also talked about girls’ education and her advice to the Duchess of Sussex was to take her time and not be in a hurry to do anything. Well said!