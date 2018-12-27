On Thursday morning (December 27), one of Rihanna's greatest fans lost her battle with cancer. Monia was the ultimate fangirl. Concerts, meet-and-greets, perfume lines—she did it all for her girl Riri. But turns out, the 30-year-old popstar was also a huge fan of Monia, staying in touch throughout her battle with the disease. This morning, Rihanna took to social media to pay tribute to her lost friend.

Rihanna and Monia at a Savage X Fenty popup in London during the summer Photo: Instagram/badgalriri

"Navy Angels! This Christmas, we lost a beautiful spirit who was such a pillar of strength to us! Most of our friendship she’s spent in a hospital or doctor’s office," she began in the Instagram post. "This picture was just a few months ago, she looked at me and said “Rih the cancer is back” I’ll never forget the fear in her eyes this day! Still she pushed forward, fighting the fight everyday with the Navy behind her supporting her every step of the way! We are all heartbroken about this!!! You will never be forgotten! Love you my angel @moniasto fly in peace."

The Fenty Beauty founder also posted a video with Monia back in June at a Savage X Fenty popup in London. In the video, Monia broke the news that her cancer had come back. "This is me right after I told her my cancer got back," Monia wrote in a post. "It literally broke my heart to tell her this, but she’s so caring and supportive!! love you forever @badgalriri thank you so much for this!

And earlier this month, Rihanna sent some love and support to Monia after hearing that her condition had worsened. "Sis we are all praying for you," the Work singer wrote. "Your strength and your ability to let the beauty in your spirit shine through, even in the midst of adversity, is tremendously inspiring!!!" She continued: "I can't begin to imagine what you feel, so I want you to know we are all here for you."

This is just one instance where Rihanna has given tremendous support to her fans. Last year, Rihanna shared a note from a terminally ill fan. Just as we love Riri, she loves us, her navy. Here's to Rihanna's Navy!