Is Miley Cyrus now Mrs. Hemsworth? The singer and Liam’s friend Conrad Jack Carr posted some Instagram stories showing a lowkey gathering that implies the two tied the knot on Sunday, December 23. With Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background, family from both sides present and a layered white cake, all signs point to newlyweds. The evening affair took place in Miley’s hometown of Franklin, Tennessee though the couple themselves or their reps haven’t confirmed the news.

Miley and Liam first met on The Last Song set

The surfer’s videos also include one showing the 28-year-old Hunger Games actor taking a “shotski” with his older brothers Chris and Luke. Liam, who was in a suit with a white floral boutonnière, also was with his love Miley, who wore a white dress, in another snap cutting into the cake as her mom Trish looked on adoringly. Other guests included Noah and Brandi Cyrus, who were also dressed pretty casually.

The suspected wedding took place exactly one month after Miley turned 26, and six years after Liam first proposed in 2012. From that moment, the couple, who met on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ The Last Song in 2010, have had an up-and-down relationship. A year after their initial proposal, they called it quits, but they later reconnected in 2015. By summer 2016, the Happy Xmas (War is Over) singer and her Australian beau’s relationship was in full swing. Miley would often be seen on Elsa Pataky’s Instagram during their family-themed parties.

Images also show the Hemsworth brothers Luke and Chris taking a "shotski" Photo: Instagram/@conradjackcarr

It also seems the couple is ending 2018 on a more positive note after losing their Malibu home in the recent fires that swept through California. The Wrecking Ball singer told Howard Stern how thankful she was for her fiancé, who made sure their seven dogs, two large horses, two mini horses, two pigs and three cats were brought to safety. “We had these big gorgeous letters that said ‘love’ when you drove up to our house and they actually made it through the fire… and that’s literally and physically all that’s left so I felt that was really poetic,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can’t be destroyed is always there and always stayed strong.”