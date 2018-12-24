It’s a very merry Kristmas after all. Every year the Kardashian-Jenner family gets together for one epic Christmas card, and this year it looks like they made it happen once again. Kim took to Instagram on December 24 to share the photo with her siblings Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie and their children. “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” the 38-year-old wrote. “Schedules were changing, my husband was in and out of town. But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

Kendall and Kris Jenner weren't able to stay for the Christas shoot

Although Rob was visibly absent, his and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream joined in on the family fun with newest family members Chicago West, Stormi Scott and True Thompson. “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have,” the mom-of-three continued. “As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

First-time mom Khloe also shared the photo on her Instagram with the message: “Merry Christmas! We all wish you love and harmony. So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas. I have all I could ever want. FAMILY.”

RELATED: Kim and Kendall twin in silver metallic dresses

The KKW Beauty mogul and her family almost didn’t get their act together for their annual card. In mid-December, she admitted in an interview with E! that it was hard to keep up with her siblings’ schedules. Mrs. West also mentioned that the 2017 Christmas photoshoot was “so dramatic” that Kris Jenner had “given up” trying to “wrangle” her family.

Their 2017 Christmas card was a lot to produce Photo: Eli Russell Linnetz

MORE: CELEBS KICK OFF CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS

Luckily the day worked out, and the family came out perfectly coordinating in all white. Later tonight, Kim will be taking on another of their traditions as she hosts Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash. “This year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house,” she told E! News. “She’s still throwing it, but it’s at our house. We have a little bit more space.”