‘Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring… especially not Eva Longoria and her baby Santiago Enrique Bastón. In fact, the 43-year-old actress revealed that snoozing away with her 6-month-old cutie pie is something she looks forward to the most during her days. Along with an incredibly adorable Instagram photo of the pair on December 23, Eva wrote to her followers: “Husband caught us napping again! One of my favorite things to do— nap time with Santi!!!!”

Napping in Mexico! Eva Longoria and her baby Santiago took a snooze on their Christmas vacation Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

José Bastón did indeed capture a sweet photo of Eva and Santi, with the pair passed out in what seems to be a hotel bed. The Desperate Housewives alum cradles her sweetheart tightly in her arms as he snuggles up to her. Both are sound asleep in the photo, with Eva donning all-white leisure wear and Santi rocking a charming pair of Christmas pajamas.

Merry first Christmas, baby Bastón! Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Baby Bastón’s PJs boasted candy cane stripes, with the long-sleeved top fittingly reading: “Merry first Christmas.” There was also a sweet Santa face on the bottom and coordinating hat for the beloved little boy. Eva previously shared a photo of her first-born wearing the set of clothes and a huge grin on his face. “Merry First Christmas,” she wrote with the delightful picture of him posing in front of a tree.

All Eva wants for Christmas is her baby! Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

The happy trio are celebrating Christmas in Mexico, with Eva taking to her Instagram Story to share various real-time escapades with fans. On Saturday night, the Grand Hotel Producer posted clips of her out and about at a barbeque celebration. A highlight was seeing her and Santi dance to Mariah Carey’s staple holiday song: All I Want For Christmas Is You. Santiago recently celebrated his half birthday on December 19, with momma Eva penning a heartfelt post, in which she wrote she cannot remember life without her bundle of joy.