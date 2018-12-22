After becoming a father, Enrique Iglesias gave his social media feeds an adorable makeover. The 43-year-old international superstar has continually treated his fans to a smattering of charming content since welcoming twins Lucy and Nicholas with his longtime love Anna Kournikova. His latest post, recorded on a luxurious-looking boat docked in an equally lofty (yet undisclosed) location, may be his cutest yet. Along with a monkey emoji, the Spanish star wrote the hashtag “weekend vibes” in the caption of a sweet clip showing him making his little girl giggle.

Enrique and Anna's twins: Lucy and and Nicholas Photo: Instagram/@annakournikova

In the video, the singer-songwriter tightly holds his happy little princess as he swings her through the air. Whenever her dad moves her from side to side, Lucy lets out a sugary giggle. Of course, Enrique is extremely giddy in the clip as well, clearly loving spending quality time with his one-year-old girl.

This is certainly not the first time that the dad-of-two has gifted the world with viral-ready cuteness – or with him ‘swinging’ his children through the air. In November, he shared a delightful clip of him pushing both Lucy and Nicholas in baby swings. The tiny tots loved playtime with their famous father and the funny faces and noises he did to make them laugh.

HOLA! confirmed that Enrique and Anna welcomed their bundles of joy on December 16, 2017. The private couple kept the majority of the pregnancy a secret, with Anna giving birth in Miami. During a visit to Tel Aviv for his Enrique Iglesias LIVE! Tour the talent opened up about his twins, saying: “I miss them like crazy, but I love what I do which is to be in front of a stage and be surrounded by fans. Those are the two things I love most about my life.”