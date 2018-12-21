Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to a couple of beach babes! The Lemonade singer shared a series of new pictures featuring her and the rapper’s 18-month-old babies Sir and Rumi Carter, on her official website, late Thursday evening. In the first picture, the 37-year-old smiles wide as she stands in the sand holding on to Rumi. The little girl is dressed in a yellow printed dress with matching bows. While the Hold Up singer wears a red floral printed dress.

Beyoncé shared new images of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter Photo: Beyonce.com

In another image, Sir and Rumi sit side by side in the water as they look out at the sunset. The babies have an actual twinning moment for the occasion – wearing matching white outfits. The series of photos are believed to have been taken during the Carter family’s trip to South Asia. After the mother-of-three performed in India for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebration.

MORE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins steal the show during the OTR II Tour

Noticeably absent from this round of pictures is Beyoncé’s husband and their six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Since their birth in 2017, Rumi and Sir have not been in the spotlight. Unlike their big sister, the babies do not appear on the singer’s Instagram. The last time the world got a look at the twins was back in August when they appeared alongside their big sister in the behind-the-scenes video from their mother’s Vogue cover shoot.

MORE: Blue Ivy bids 19k while attending during charity event with her parents

Inside the magazine, the Formation singer got candid about the complications she faced during and after her pregnancy with Sir and Rumi, after delivering the babies via emergency C-Section. “We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me,” she wrote in Vogue.

Photo: Beyonce.com

“I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father.” She continued: “I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later. Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience.”