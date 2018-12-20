It looks like Santa Claus doesn’t have to worry about Natalia Barulich this year. The model already has the best Christmas gift: her boyfriend Maluma. On Thursday, December 20, the brunette beauty shared a loved-up photo of herself and her Colombian beau lounging by a Christmas tree. “All I want for Christmas..,” she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji. Natalia sweetly rests her head on her boyfriend’s lap in the photo, while he places a tender kiss on her forehead.

Maluma and the DJ, who first met in 2017 while filming Maluma’s Felices los 4 music video, have heated up this past year, taking their romance around the world. Last month, Natalia expressed her love for the 24-year-old singer in a heartfelt post writing, “This Thanksgiving, I am especially thankful and grateful for the love of my life.” She added, “Thank you for your love, kindness, understanding, patience, everything you do in our relationship & our beautiful home. I love you forever my Juan Luis.”

Maluma previously admitted to HOLA! Colombia that their relationship was “love at first night." "Natalia is a very special person for me,” he shared. “I love her very much. She came into my life at the right time. It’s the first time people know something about my private life and my relationships.” Maluma continued, “It makes me happy that people know that side of Juan Luis. It’s important that people know I fall in love, suffer, and cry like anyone else. Natalia means a lot to me.”

Photo: Instagram/natalia

While Maluma and Natalia are going strong, wedding bells don’t seem to be in the near future. “I would love to get married, but I prefer to have real love that doesn’t depend on a ring to connect. Of course, I want to get married, live in a big hacienda with my horses, have children… but right now that’s not my focus,” he said. “I have other priorities. I want to be a young dad but not yet. I have to go through the stages and prepare myself to give all my love to a child."