Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme is getting her close up! J.Lo’s and Marc Anthony’s ten-year-old stars alongside her mother in the music video for her latest single, Limitless, from the film Second Act. In the video, that was released on Thursday, December 20, Emme splits the time on the screen with her mother. In the visuals, Emme and her mom are shown wearing matching suits as they climb a mountain and sing the song. In another sequence the camera flashes between Jennifer and Emme, as they perform in the middle of dancers, while wearing identical red power suits.

Photo: YouTube

Jennifer, who is also mother to Emme’s twin brother Max, was overcome with emotion as she opened up about directing her daughter in the video. “I die. I die I die,” she said during an appearance on the Tonight Show on December 12. “Finally, she’s like ‘Mom can I do it?’” “I said no for a long time and then finally I said yes. And I said ‘Baby, are you sure? You can’t, halfway through, say you’re tired. We have to do it.’”

The World of Dance star had nothing to worry about as her little girl successfully completed the video. “When I tell you she was so amazing, and I was so proud. I forgot that I was directing my first video, it was all about her.” After having a chance to see the finished product, the El Anillo singer couldn’t be happier. “When you see the video, it’s so empowering,” she said.

She continued: “Just to see her doing this but like for women. It talks about being limitless, it talks about having second acts, it’s a beautiful message as well, and great to share with her, doing that. We really bonded.” Emme had a good role model when it came to look towards her mother for confidence – and she has her father to thank for that.

Limitless is the lead single from Jennifer's film Secong Act Photo: YouTube

During an interview with Sunday Today, Jennifer shared how her ex-husband Marc Anthony inspired her to be better. “While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered,” she said.

Jennifer, who was married to the 50-year-old singer for seven years, shared that he told her not to get discouraged by what other people say. “'You’re a great singer. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you’re not a great singer,'” she said. “And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time.”

