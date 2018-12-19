Sofia Vergara takes the holidays very seriously. The 46-year-old actress has already proven that her winter wear style is flawless, her Christmas tree is lovely, and now she's showing the world she has another Christmas staple: Vacations. The Modern Family starlet and her husband, 41-year-old Joe Manganiello, are currently on a sunny vacation down in her beachside vacation home (#casachipichipi) in the Bahamas, and it looks extremely fabulous. We can't stop (and won't stop) ogling at Sofia and Joe because they are the definition of #relationshipgoals. Please take a look:

The Colombian actress took to Instagram Wednesday to post a sweet snap showing her cuddling up on the porch with her husband after a date night. “Te amooooo," she captioned. The actress wore a white sleevless top with dazzling earrings, bracelets and rings. According to her social media, the power couple have been enjoying their time at the Bahamas vacation home for a few days now. And if her past holiday vacations are any indication, then the duo will be staying in the sunny locale through Christmas. In addition to looking fabulous, Sofia and Joe have been relaxing in the sunny locale with scenic views, swinging patio chairs and some light reading.

The lovely couple show post after post that they are perfect for each other. “He is so funny and ever since we met, that has been really important,” Sofía previously told HOLA USA! in her January 2017 cover story. “We even talk to each other all the time in this little voice that we made up, like a couple of dorks." Swoon. Joe chimed in, saying, “We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well being ahead of our own. Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life.”

If anyone deserves a #casachipichipi vacay, it's Sofia. In 2018, for the seventh year in a row, she topped Forbes' highest-paid TV actresses list with $42.5 million. So keep on vacationing, girl!