Paris Hilton is keeping a piece of her last relationship. The DJ, who ended her engagement with Chris Zylka in November, shared what happened to that multi-million-dollar sparkler. “Yes,” Paris replied when asked by Jenny McCarthy if she planned on holding on to the jewelry. “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” Adding: “The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity. I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It’s pretty sick.”

Paris Hilton confirmed that she is keeping the $2 million ring from ex-fiancé Chris Zylka Photo: Getty Images

Last month, sources close to HOLA! USA shared that Chris asked for the 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring back – and considered suing his ex for close to $2 million to prevent her from speaking about him on the public stage. The Amazing Spider Man actor was also seeking the value of expensive gifts and property he gifted Paris during their relationship. Paris, who recently launched another fragrance, is reported to earn $40-$50 million per year, while Chris, 33, is worth an estimated $10 million.

MORE: Paris Hilton is carefree (and ring free) during latest launch

Shortly after the news of their split, Paris, 37, took to Instagram to confirm – with the help of Marilyn Monroe. “I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go,” she wrote. “Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”

MORE: How Paris Hilton is feeling after ending her engagement to Chris Zylka

The DJ and actor called off their engagement in November Photo: Getty Images

Paris also opened up about her split during an appearance on The Talk, telling the host, “When I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard, and it was this whirlwind romance," she said. "I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was gonna be my happy ending, and I just realized after time that it wasn't the right decision.” Paris, and Chris, 33, got engaged while in Aspen, Colorado over New Year’s weekend.