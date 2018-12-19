Kris Jenner always goes the extra mile when it comes to her children (seriously, see here), and now she's proving she'll go the extra extra mile for her grandchildren, too. On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a story to her Instagram, showing off her son Mason Disick's dapper new look. And who does nine-year-old Mason have to thank for his on point outfit? That would be grandma Kris.

Mason was gifted a Versace jacket (worth over $3K) by his grandma Kris Jenner Photo: Instagram/kourtneykardash

To celebrate Mason's ninth birthday last week, Kris took her eldest grandson out on a shopping spree. The most memorable buy? A Versace baroque print padded coat. The black, gold and white puff jacket is fresh and cool and costs $3,125. That's right. Momager Kris dropped more than $3K for her grandson, and to be honest, we're here for it. Kourtney snapped a picture of her son wearing his new gear with the caption: "When @krisjenner takes him shopping."

MORE: See how Kris Jenner celebrated her lavish 63rd birthday at 35,000 feet in the air

And this wasn't the only gift Mason got for his big birthday. Over the weekend, Kourtney threw an epic Fortnite-themed bash for Mason's friends and family. The outdoor party had king-sized bean bags, a 10-year-old DJ, and large screens, where attendees got to play the popular video game. On her grandson's actual birthday, Kris shared an Instagram to express just how much she loves him. She posted a collage with a caption that read, "It brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You are the greatest blessings in our lives and I love you so much. Happy Birthday!"

Here's to having a grandma like Kris!