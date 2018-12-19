Eva Longoria’s baby boy is growing up! The Desperate Housewives alum took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 19, to celebrate son Santiago Enrique Bastón's half-birthday with an adorable snapshot of herself and her little “angel” sharing a laugh. Alongside the photo, she penned, “My sweet angel, you are 6months today and it feels like you were just born yesterday!”

The 43-year-old actress added, “Although I can’t remember my life without you. Your laughter melts my heart in ways you will never know. I love mi cosita preciosa! #BabyBaston #Santi #6Months.”

HOLA! USA exclusively confirmed the birth of Santiago back in June. The Overboard star welcomed her first child with husband José "Pepe" Bastón at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the couple told HOLA! USA after the birth. José is also a father to Mariana, Natalia and José, whom he shares with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

The actress welcomed her first child in June Photo: Instagram/evalongoria

Months after Santiago's arrival, Eva and her son graced the cover of HOLA! USA’s September issue. “It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” she said in her interview. The director often shares heartwarming photos of her baby boy accompanying her to work, sleeping or lounging around.

Earlier this month, HOLA! USA caught up with Eva at the L’Oréal Women of Worth Gala, where she opened up about Santiago. She said, “We had his first Halloween, his first Thanksgiving, now we’re going to have his first Christmas." Talking about their upcoming holiday plans with People magazine, Eva shared, "We are taking him to Mexico with my husband’s family." She continued, “Of course, we will decorate the tree, have Christmas Eve dinner and a gift exchange. But we are hoping to develop some new celebration ideas that Santiago will love, and that we can repeat in coming years.”