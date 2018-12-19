Reunited and it looks so good! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra traveled back to India for a second wedding reception. On Wednesday, December 19, the Close singer and the Baywatch actress hosted the celebration at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. Priyanka, 36, was the definition of glam – as usual – in a stunning blue and gold gown. The starlet wore her long dark tresses pinned up in curls, showing off a stunning diamond necklace. Nick, 26, was the perfect complement to his bride in a gray suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a second wedding ceremony hosted by her mother in India Photo: Getty Images

During the ceremony, Priyanka took the time to thank the family and friends for attending the event, hosted by her mother. "It means so much to us that all of you came tonight," she told guests via E! News. "This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it. So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mom, who's hosting this wonderful evening, my dad, who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight, and this is my husband, Nick Jonas."

Nick chimmed in with a sweet message: "So to be here tonight with all of you the people who have helped shape who she's become means the world to me," the Right Now singer said. after sharing that he asked Priyanka's mother for permisson to marry her a few blocks away. "And all of you embracing me with such open arms. It's just unbelievable so thank you for that. Tonight is about celebrating and spending some time together."

The newlyweds return to India comes after they tied the knot in front of their family and friends. The couple said their “I do’s” during a Western Ceremony on December 1. The following day, they married during a traditional Indian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Prior to their second reception, the couple spent some quality time in New York City.

Nick spent some time in NYC at the Knick games with his brother and future sister-in-law Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, Nick was spotted third wheeling with his older brother Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner. Nick was a good sport. While Joe and Sophie cuddled up for some PDA, the sports fan kept his eyes on the game. Nick also spend some quality time with his older brother Kevin and his daughters Alena, four and two-year-old Valentina. “My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys,” he captioned the photo of him sitting at the piano with the little girls.