The tell-tale sign of "making it" in Hollywood is when someone spoofs you. Sure, scoring an Emmy or a Golden Globe, or even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is cool, but nothing says "I made it" quite like being parodied. This week Camila Cabello #madeit when Golden Globe nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda sang her hit song Havana in the most legendary way. The 38-year-old Tony-winning actor went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk all things business, and he ended up breaking the web with a 2018 pop rendition of famous holiday carols.

The Hamilton creator partnered up with Jimmy Fallon to sing this year's classics (think Cardi B's I Like It and Maroon 5's Girls Like You) but with Christmas-heavy lyrics. No one was ready for Lin's take on Camila's Havana. From the get-go, Lin moved his hips like a true Latino, and (please) look at his hand-on-hair work. Instead of singing, “Havana, ooh na-na,” he belted out, “Mall Santa, ho ho ho" and "His breath is reeking like Jack Daniel's, ho ho ho" and "Holding a beer and a Mylanta, ho ho ho." Now that's a true wordsmith if there ever was one. And Camila seemed to think so, too. She retweeted the video and captioned: "This is how I feel inside my head while performing." Same.

During the remainder of his appearance on the show, the Mary Poppins Returns star shared details about his future Hamilton stint in Puerto Rico. He will reprise the titular role of Alexander Hamilton for a limited engagement (January 8 to 27) in order to raise money for art organizations still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Maria. And Jimmy will also be in town! On January 15, The Tonight Show is “going on the road,” the late-night host said. “We’re going to do a show in Puerto Rico! We’ll be there. It’s gonna be a very special episode.”

If you can't catch tickets to the show next January, don't fret. There will be a “very special performance from Hamilton” that will air while the Tonight Show is on the island. In the meantime, we'll be rewatching the above video and catching every showing of Mary Poppins Returns now in theaters!