Snow day for Selena Gomez ! The Hands to Myself singer appeared happy and enjoying life with friends during a trip to Big Bear Lake in California. The 26-year-old had a fun day snow tubing in the mountains. While Selena didn’t share any of the pictures on her Instagram, she posed for some candid shots that were posted by her buddies. In a photo captioned “snow buds part 2,” by model Connar Franklin, the Taki Taki singer sticks her tongue out as she snuggles close to Connar and another friend.

Selena spent the day in the snow with friends in Big Bear Lake Photo: Instagram/@connarfranklin

In a picture posted by Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Bailee Madison, Selena who wears a big coat over a Taylor Swift Reputation Tour hoodie, stands in the center of the actress and model for a group shot. “my snow [angel emoji][star emoji][heart emoji]. It was a semi Disney Channel reunion as I Didn’t Do It star Austin North shared a group photo from the trip. “Just a couple of young people being adventurous for the day,” he wrote next to the picture. Austin also took to his Instagram stories to share a fun video of the group riding a set on snow tubes down a mountain.

When the camera pans to the front, Selena is seen smiling and joining in on the screams as they make their way down the hill. The outing is the first time that Selena has been spotted on social media since her stay in a mental health facility in October. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the singer is “in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends.”

Selena was admitted to the facility after issues with her physical health took a toll on her mental health. Earlier in the year, she checked into a facility in New York to undergo maintenance for her health and wellness. In September, the former Disney Channel star shared that she would be taking a break from social media.

This is Selena's first appearance since leaving a mental health treament facility Photo: Instagram/@austinnorth55

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote next to the photo. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”