The former First Lady and a Duchess know how to keep a secret! Earlier this month, Michelle Obama had a private meeting with Meghan Markle after her book tour at the Royal Festival Hall in London. While the meeting was a surprise for most, the ladies had it planned all along. “You knew she was coming,” Ryan Seacrest asked the Becoming author when she appeared on his morning show. “Yeah, we’re used to keeping secrets.” HOLA! USA confirmed that the pair had a lovely time, during their first official meeting.

Michelle Obama shared that her meeting with Meghan Markle wasn't a secret Photo: Getty Images

“They spoke about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities,” a source told the Evening Standard. "They also talked about their shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus their shared causes including girls’ education.” Michelle, 54, and Meghan 37, both live alongside their famous husbands. During an interview with Good Housekeeping, Barack Obama’s wife shared advice for the Duchess.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this,” she said. “And the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot.” Adding: “So, my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.” Michelle also encouraged the mommy-to-be to focus on the causes that she is passionate about. “What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that,” she said. “And I think Meghan could maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally.”

The Duchess of Sussex met the former First Lady during her book tour stop in London Photo: Getty Images

The former FLOTUS will have the chance to take her advice global. It was announced that she added 21 additional dates in the U.S and overseas for her tour. On top of being inspiring, Sasha and Malia’s mother shared that she is eager to connect with more people around the world.

“I’m excited about hearing more stories about people’s journeys to become,” Sasha and Malia’s mom added. “I’m excited to see the what those conversations this book generates in people’s communities and homes. Where does that take us? She added: “We’re in a period where people need to be reminded that we’re more alike than different. And that there are reasons for us to hope.”