This year was the year of the woman, and no one knows that better than billionare boss babe Kylie Jenner. The 21-year-old stunner gave birth to her first child Stormi, she dominated the (makeup) charts with her must-have lip kits, and she was named one of Forbes' richest self-made women of the year. Quite the resume, right?

But she wasn't finished.

Forbes' just dubbed her one of the wealthiest celebrities (including both men and women) of 2018.

According to Forbes, Kylie made the top five list of the wealthiest celebrities in America with a net worth of $900 million. Rounding out the top five were George Lucas, who is worth $5.4 billion, Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion), Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion), and Michael Jordan ($1.7 billion). Jay-Z also made the list, tieing Kylie's net worth of $900 million. Kylie and Oprah were the only two women who made Forbes' list this year.

MORE: Kylie Jenner gets the support of big sister Kim Kardashian after falling victim to Travis Scott cheating prank

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is en route to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, and one important factor she can attribute to that success? Her social media expertise. "Social media is an amazing platform," Kylie told Forbes earlier this year. "I have such easy access to my fans and my customers," she shared. In her interview, she also revealed her affinity for makeup started at an early age. "I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own. Ever since I was in sixth grade, I would wear purple eye shadow. I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident," she said.

It's been quite a year for Kylie, but what she's most thankful for is her baby. "2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you..and having Stormi of course has made it the best. I can't wait for 2019," she wrote in a caption for a sweet photo of her and Stormi on Instagram. We can only guess that 2019 will be bigger, better and glossier for Kylie and Kylie Cosmetics.