Merry Christmas from the Trumps! On Tuesday, December 18, First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter to share her and husband, President Donald Trump’s official Christmas portrait. The festive photo was taken on Saturday, December 15, at the annual Congressional Ball in Washington, D.C. The picture was snapped in the Cross Hall of the White House.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/nIuplZSDBe — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2018

The president, 72, and his wife, 48, exude merriment in the holiday photo. The image shows the pair holding hands, while surrounded by beautifully decorated Christmas trees and light projections overhead. Melania and her husband both donned their black tie best for the event last weekend.

The first lady stunned in a white sequin Celine gown that featured long sleeves and a high neck. The glistening design, which is from Celine's spring 2018 collection, was shown on the runway during Paris Fashion Week last fall. Meanwhile, President Trump looked sharp in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black bow tie. The commander-in-chief and his wife are no doubt gearing up for the holidays next week. It is believed that the couple will return to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas.

Last month, Melania unveiled the White House’s incredible Christmas decorations, which honor America’s heritage with its American Treasures theme. Patriotism decor takes center stage in the hall where the Trumps gathered for their 2018 official Christmas portrait. The area between the Grand Foyer and Grand Hall is decorated with more than 14,000 red ornaments hanging from 29 trees. According to the White House, the “choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It’s a symbol of valor and bravery.”

In a statement, the first lady said, “This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” adding, “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”