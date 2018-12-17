Vanessa Hudgens set the bar high for 30th birthday parties. The Second Act star, who marked the milestone age on December 14, hosted a Middle Earth, Lord of the Rings-style party with a host of her family and friends. “Had the most magical birthday party,” she wrote next to a photo that showed her posing behind a multi-tiered cake and donning renaissance garb. “Very thankful for everyone who made it happen [heart emoji] [princess emoji].” From the famous faces, to the throwback show. Watch the video above for a peek inside Vanessa’s birthday bash.