Jessica Alba’s Christmas Tree Shopping Trip Is Everything We Need This Holiday Season

We all know Jessica Alba goes hard during Christmas time. Her annual, epic Christmas card tradition with the whole fam, her winter-ready outfits, and let's not forget her holiday pajama game is totally strong. But this week, she proved that she also knows exactly how to buy the perfect Christmas tree. (Hint hint: It includes lots of help and boomerangs).

Jessica Alba and her family went Christmas tree shopping Photo: Instagram/JessicaAlba

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to chronicle the festive day. "It's beginning to look a lot like #Christmas! We got our tree! finally! Hayesie Boos first Xmas! Fam in full effect," she captioned the gallery. And everyone came out to celebrate. Jessica and her husband movie producer Cash Warren looked as cute as can be with daughters Honor and Haven Warren. Jessica took boomerangs and pictures of the two nestled between the Christmas trees, and it was all very lovely.

As for the newest addition to the family, 11-month-old Hayes Warren, also got in on the holiday fun. The Honest founder recorded her baby boy smiling and laughing while looking at his first Christmas tree and (cue the awws) wearing a navy bandana. See for yourself:

Later that night, the whole family continued the festivities at the Baby 2 Baby holiday party, where Jessica serves as an ambassador and helps families in need during the holidays by providing diapers, clothes and (during the holidays) Christmas toys.