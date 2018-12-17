The beauty and fashion world are mourning the loss of one of their own. Famed hairstylist Oribe Canales has passed away at the age of 62 HOLA! USA confirms. While there are little details surrounding his passing, friends are taking to social media with tributes. Mary Greenwell, who was a longtime friend to the Cuban-American stylist shared the news via Instagram. “I’m devastated to hear that my darling friend and work companion has past away," she wrote. "ORIBE is one of the great ‘original’ hairdressers who iconic status grew along side the supermodels of the 80’ and 90.’”

Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales passed away at the age of 62 Photo: Instagram/@oribe

Mary continued along with a throwback photo of the pair: “He was a brilliant hairdresser and simply adored by all. I so looked forward to the days that I would be with him and the teams we had around us. He went on to create the great hair brand, ORIBE that everyone uses and is loved by all. Here we are in the nineties, holding each other close. He always had his arms around someone or dancing on set. No one made me feel more loved, and no one made me laugh so much. I love you. I am so sad you are gone our beautiful Oribe. The world of fashion and beauty has lost a great soul, and we will mourn that you have left us all behind while you have gone straight to heaven. RIP ORIBE [broken heart emoji] and my love and sympathy to his family @oribecanales #orbe#oribecanales #marygreenwell.”

The 62-year-old was known for his work in the fashion and beauty industry. Through the span of his career, he was known for creating the iconic hairstyles for some of the biggest fashion shows including Versace. He was also known for his work on the editorial side, creating looks for some of the biggest magazines. Oribe’s star rose in the 90s when he crafted the hair for the Marc Jacobs grunge collection. Oribe was also known for his glamourous updos and blowouts and sharing his tips and tricks with readers.

Oribe's clients included Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga and more Photo: Instagram/@oribecanales

In between his editorial work, he was a stylist for some of the biggest names in entertainment. Oribe worked with Jennifer Lopez for a decade and also Lady Gaga, Kate Moss and Meghan Markle. In 2008, Oribe founded his namesake haircare line, which just celebrated its tenth anniversary. At the time of his death, Oribe split his time between Miami – where his salon is located, and New York City. He is survived by his partner Zaki and family.