Cardi B is hitting the road! In the preview for the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke, the Bodak Yellow rapper is getting behind the wheel of James Cordon’s car – and causing a little commotion. “I’m scared,” the Bronx native hilariously yells as the Late Late Show host gives her parallel parking instructions. “I think I hit something,” she quipped as she backed into cones. Cardi will join James on Monday evening for the viral series, where they will sing some of her biggest hits.

Cardi hilariously crashes a car during Carpool Karaoke Photo: YouTube/The Late Late Show

The 26-year-old may not have passed the test when it came to driving, but she nailed her advice for kids. “Stay in school! Listen to your mom! Or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts!,” she told kids from the passengers seat during the preview. The Money rapper hasn’t been shy when it comes to her feelings about driving.

In October, the 26-year-old shared that because she’s a native New Yorker, she never had to learn how to drive,” but appreciated the Lamborghini truck she was gifted by her husband Offset. “Every single time that I start learning, I start getting anxiety,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “And I be like ‘you know what? No.’ But I’m a really good passenger driver. Because I can tell when somebody else can’t drive.”

Cardi says that being from New York, she never needed a reaso to drive Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Cardi shared that she was in the market for a “baby friendly,” car – ahead of the birth of her daughter, Kulture. After requesting her dream truck, the rapper shared why she isn’t planning on getting behind the wheel any time soon. “I was so used to taking the train,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. So I was like ‘what I need a car for?’”

