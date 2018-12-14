Vanessa Hudgens may have been the youngest on the set of Second Act alongside Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini, but she fit right in when it comes to matching the ladies' confidence. “I am a go-getter," she told HOLA! USA. "I am here because I work hard.” The actress stars as Zoe, the young head of a makeup empire, in the film alongside J.Lo. As she enters a new decade (Vanessa turns 30 today, December 14!), watch the video above to see what this milestone birthday will entail, why filming this movie was so much fun and how Jennifer is a great hostess.