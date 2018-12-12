It’s not a bad day at work when you get to kiss Jennifer Lopez, right? At least Milo Ventimiglia doesn’t think so. The 41-year-old actor, who plays J. Lo’s boyfriend in the upcoming film, Second Act, revealed it was “very nice to play a romance” with the talented singer-actress. “It was amazing...amazing,” he told HOLA! USA at the NYC premiere. “Jennifer, she is as kind and a beautiful soul as she is on the outside. They were good days to show up to work.”

Milo Ventimiglia looking handsome at the premiere of Second Act

Now, we don’t want to give anything away, but do expect a lot of kissing and some steamy shower scene in the uplifting romcom. Considering that Trey [Milo] and Maya [Jennifer] share an intimate onscreen moment within the first five minutes, it’s safe to say Jennifer’s real-life beau, Alex Rodriguez, was a total sport when it came to her and the This Is Us actor’s sexy scenes. “You know he didn’t say anything. He loved the movie though – like he didn’t go there. He was just like, ok this is what we’re doing,” she told Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Town Hall.

J. Lo is accompanied by her beau Alex Rodriguez at the premiere of Second Act

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old producer with her co-stars Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens stopped by SiriusXM studios for a chat with the TV host where she admitted to only giving ARod a subtle warning over what was to come, but nothing too detailed. “Just so you know, there’s some kissing scenes with me and Milo, and he was like yeah, yeah, it’s okay baby.’”

Maya [Jennifer] on set location with her onscreen boyfriend, Trey [Milo]

The Limitless singer continued, “I always do what’s appropriate. I’m a professional...I’ve been doing this a long time, but I wouldn’t take anything that would make me feel super uncomfortable in my real life. If I take it on I’m gonna do it in a way that you know, that if he [Alex] saw it, or if anybody saw it that knew me, that I didn’t feel like gosh, I didn’t want to do that.”

Milo, who plays an assistant baseball coach, also seconded his co-star’s remarks on her boyfriend’s blessing. He said, “Alex has been nothing but supportive. He’s a really, really nice guy… great guy. It would have been fun to have him in the movie like one of my baseball players but it didn’t happen, it’s okay.” Second Act is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 21