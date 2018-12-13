First comes love. Then comes marriage. Then...baby talk! Nick Jonas is fresh off of his wedding with wife Priyanka Chopra and already has babies on the brain. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” he said during an appearance on Spotify’s The Rewind with Guy Raz. “I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up real quick. The 26-year-old added: “With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age.”

Nick Jonas says that he wants to start a family with wife Priyanka Chopra Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The Close singer shared that he can’t wait to pass on everything he’s learned with his future child. “I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.” Nick isn’t the only one who is excited about the possibility of having children. Ahead of tying the knot with her husband, Priyanka shared that she had babies on the brain – thanks to her BFF Meghan Markle.

“I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now,” she told E! News in response to the Duchess’ pregnancy announcement. “And I’m like ‘God I need to catch up.” Nick and Priyanka, 36, officially tied the knot during an extravagant set of ceremonies in India. The former Jonas Brother and the Quantico actress celebrated their nuptials in front of over 200 family members and friends during a Christian ceremony on December 1 and a Hindu ceremony on December 2.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot during a series of ceremonies in India Photo: Getty Images

“We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalizing them in a way that makes sense for us," she shared with our sister publicatioin HELLO!. "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way." Nick and Priyanka made their red carpet debut as a marry couple last week during the launch of Bumble India in New Delhi.