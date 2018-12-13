Forget moves like Jagger, we want moves like Michelle Obama. The former first lady put her epic dance skills on display during a surprise visit to the Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver. After being taught the "Orange Justice" dance from the online video game Fortnite, the mom-of-two showed off her newly learned skills alongside fellow special guest, Santa Claus. “Mrs. Claus says I cannot dance,” Santa admitted before dancing with Michelle, while the room erupted into cheers.

Barack Obama’s wife and St. Nick were reportedly taught the dance by a child after Michelle admitted that she cannot “floss” – the move in which you repeatedly swing your arms from the back of your body to the front. During the surprise visit, Michelle, 54, also read The Night Before Christmas to children and their parents. The Becoming author looked holiday-ready as she helped spread Christmas cheer at the hospital wearing a vibrant red pantsuit.

Michelle is in Denver for her book tour. The former first lady has been making her rounds around the country and abroad. Earlier this month, the author traveled across the pond to London, where she met Meghan Markle for the first time.

Prior to their meeting, Michelle had shared words of advice for the Duchess of Sussex. “Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this,” she told Oprah in an interview. “And the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot.” Michelle added, “So, my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.”