Demi Lovato is getting into the holiday spirit! The Confident singer took to her Instagram stories to share how she is getting in the holiday spirit. The 26-year-old shared gingerbread houses done by her and best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and rapper Sirah. “Merry Christmas,” the songsstress aptioned the first picture – showcasing her delicious final product. Demi also showed off her friend’s houses in another series of photos. Sirah shared the same image with the caption, “MTV CRIBS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL.”

Demi Lovato shared pictures of her festive gingerbread houses Photo: Instagram/@demilovato

Demi didn’t show her face in any of the pictures. However, fans were able to hear her trademark laugh as she took a video of a dancing Christmas tree toy. Noticeably absent from the occasion was Henry Levy. Earlier this week, Demi was spotted kissing the designer – after dinner in Malibu. The pair have been spending time together – following her recent stint in rehab. The Sorry Not Sorry singer has also been slowing making the transition back to her day to day life and social media.

MORE: Demi Lovato's mother opens up about the moment she learned about her overdose

After her near-fatal overdose in July – Demi kept a low profile on and off social media. The star has slowly made a return. Giving fans updates via her stories and feed. Last week, the Disney Channel alum shared a post-gyym selfie after a mixed martial arts session. “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. 😝💪🏻 #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup.”

MORE: How Demi Lovato spent her first weekend out of rehab

Demi also made her return to Twitter, where she celebrated her Grammy nomination for her single Fall In Line with Christina Aguilera. “Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all…thank you @xtina. I love you so much,” she tweeted. She continued: “I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes…if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal…”

The Sorry Not Sorry singer has been slowly making her way back to social media following her stay in rehab Photo: Getty Images

'TIS THE SEASON: CELEBS SHOW OFF THEIR HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

Fans have been loving every minute of the pop star’s return to social. Demi stunned everyone when she posted her first photo in months on Election Day. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! now go out and #VOTE!!!!.”