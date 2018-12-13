Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the sweet moment she recently shared with her daughter. The Second Act star got emotional as she opened up about directing her ten-year-old Emme in the video for the film’s lead single, Limitless. “I die. I die I die,” she said during an appearance on the Tonight Show. “Finally, she’s like ‘Mom can I do it?’” “I said no for a long time and then finally I said yes. And I said ‘Baby, are you sure? You can’t, halfway through, say you’re tired. We have to do it.’”

Jennifer's ten-year-old daughter Emme stars in her Limitless video Photo: Getty Images

The proud mom fought back tears as she opened up about the experience. “When I tell you she was so amazing, and I was so proud. I forgot that I was directing my first video, it was all about her.” After having a chance to see the finished product, the El Anillo singer couldn’t be happier. “When you see the video, it’s so empowering,” she said.

“Just to see her doing this but like for women. It talks about being limitless, it talks about having second acts, it’s a beautiful message as well, and great to share with her, doing that. We really bonded.” Jennifer, who is also mother to Emme’s twin brother Max, shared that she is inspiring her daughter’s view of the world. “The only thing I really want to teach her is to love and respect herself first and to make sure she commands respect from others,” the World of Dance judge told InStyle in May.

“I try to get her to focus on the things that matter: being a good person, friend and daughter, being happy with herself and doing things that she loves.” All of her hard work is paying off. “She’s an artistic soul. The other day at my concert, there’s this part in my show where I say ‘Ladies, what do we need from the world?’ and she was in the front row yelling, ‘Respect!’ and I said ‘Yes, Emme! Teach them young!’ That’s what I want to teach her, that’s what I want her to know.”

