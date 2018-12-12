A little over a month after giving birth Diane Kruger has finally revealed the gender of her first child with boyfriend and The Walking Dead star, Norman Reedus. In an interview with Extra, the 42-year-old actress opened up about motherhood and said, “It’s very rewarding.” She then appeared to slip on the sex of the baby and said, “She’s very little, but I’m tired. I feel like a superhero right now.” Cuteness – it’s a little girl! And just as we’d suspect, we can already tell she’s going to be a cool mom.

The new mom stepped out with her baby girl in NYC

For her upcoming film, Welcome to Marwen, Diane had to dye her hair turquoise, but chose to skip out on the color in real life. “I thought about it beforehand and then I saw it on-screen and was like, 'No, not flattering,'” she explained. Nonetheless, she’s already given her daughter the “easy yes! Go for it — I wish my mom would have allowed me to do that.” So there you go. The mom-of-one has already approved her daughter to dye her hair a fun color – something her mom apparantely never agreed to. At her first red carpet since welcoming her baby, the Hollywood star made a colorful splash at the Versace Resort 2019 fashion show.

The happy couple appeared at the Versace Resort 2019 show in New York

Diane stepped out wearing a mini number by the designer – a brightly-colored design under an equally colorful jacket that showed off her stunning post-baby bod. And like a cool mom, she didn't actually wear the jacket. The Hollywood star simply donned the accompanying piece over her shoulder. To complete and complement the vibrant outfit, she also paired the look with an oversized black and gold belt, black stiletto boots and a bucket-styled black clutch.

Diane looked stunning on the red carpet for her upcoming film Welcome to Marwen in L.A.

This week the gorgeous blonde made another red carpet appearance in Los Angeles alongside her co-stars, Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, and Leslie Mann to name a few. Again, she showed off her stunning post-baby body in a form-fitting Ralph & Russo dress. The sexy number took mom style to a whole other level as her lacy dress featured a lingerie-inspired bodice and asymmetrical hem with sparkly details. She finished off her look with strappy stilettos and a copper-toned clutch. Lucky for her little one, it looks like she’ll have plenty of amazing vintage fashion to look forward to one day as she has one heck of a stylish mom.