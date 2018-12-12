Estamos enamorados (we are in love)! Mexican superstar Thalía graces the cover of HOLA! USA’s December issue. For our shoot with the singer, we set up shop inside of New York City’s iconic Plaza hotel. The 47-year-old worked the camera, modeling a spectacular red dress.

To read the full interview, pick up the new edition of HOLA! USA or subscribe here.

Inside the pages of HOLA! USA, the mom-of-two opened up about her career, future and what she has planned for 2019. Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look from our shoot with Thalía. HOLA! USA’s latest issue will be available for subscribers on December 13, and hits newsstands on December 21.