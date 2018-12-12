Family comes first for Thalía! The multihyphenate spoke to HOLA! USA exclusively about her greatest accomplishments – her two kids with husband Tommy Mottola. The 47-year-old beauty revealed how her daughter Sabrina, 11, and her seven-year-old son Matthew have taken after herself and her husband. “My daughter is intense—very intense—like me. I understand her because I know the intensity of her feelings. I can 'read' her perfectly because she is like a reflection,” she said. “However, she’s her own person—she’s independent, unique, wonderful. My son is very pragmatic, very objective, very clear, very punctual. He’s more like his dad [Laughs].” In the new issue of the magazine, available to subscribers on December 13 and hitting newsstands on December 21, Thalía gets more personal than ever before about her life at home.

Thalía confesses all inside HOLA USA's December issue

The Mexican beauty, who has been married to the music mogul since 2000, opened up about her family's favorite way to spend time together. “We enjoy cuddling, looking for a cozy place in the house where we can get comfy and watch movies or watch a Stranger Things marathon,” she said. “And then we discuss it, we talk about it, we believe it, and we play with it.”

The Lento singer continued: “For me, that’s the greatest gift—talking with my children— who are already at an age where they open their little hearts, show their vulnerabilities. They are beginning to have relationships with other children in school: ‘He treated me badly, today he didn’t say hello, I have a new friend...’ It’s about always being very aware that what you say at that moment can influence that person in the future.”

While she has remained focused on her children, the No Me Acuerdo singer has maintained a decades-long career. Thalía has made waves in multiple areas, including music, fashion and business. Passions that have left her inspired to continue. “I feel as if I’m starting over. I believe that one is blessed with the fact that every day you can start from scratch,” she said.

The singer opens up about her family, career and everything in the works for 2019

“It depends on how you crystallize in your mind the road you want to take, that you want to walk on and enjoy. At this time, I’m in a very positive place, with a lot of joy, ready to accept things as they come because that’s why they are there, to help us, to make us grow.”