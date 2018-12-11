There's no denying 2018 was a big year for Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, she produced and starred in a new romcom, Second Act (opening in theaters December 21), and most importantly, she proved that she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are the definition of #RelationshipGoals. Whether they were at a red carpet event, showing off their couple style, or enjoying family time with their respective kids, these two had us swooning!

With everything they've got going on, it's important for Jennifer and Alex to work hard at their relationship. In a new interview, the On the Floor singer revealed how she and the baseball star complement each other. "Where you're weak, they're strong. Where you're strong, they're weak. And you fill in the blanks for each other," the mom-of-two told Extra.

"There's this thing he does and concentrates on that I don't. We're kind of yin and yang that way. We're kind of mirror twins of each other, but at the same time total opposites...And we just compliment each other really well that way," she shared. One plus to having the perfect relationship? Having the perfect Christmas tree, of course! Jennifer recently took to her Instagram to reveal her and Alex's tree for the holidays, and as expected, it is epic with red roses and all.

As for the couple's Christmas plans, the former Yankees player plans on getting something really special for Jennifer. "It has to be something creative. I can't just go out and buy something, something expensive,” he said during a behind the scenes video for his Old Navy spot. "For Jennifer, something that is handwritten or maybe is a photo — I don't want to give any secrets away for this holiday.”

Sneaky, sneaky!