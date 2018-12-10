Cardi B is setting the record straight about her divorce from rapper Offset. The Money rapper took to her Instagram stories to fire back at rumors that their split is a publicity stunt leading up to the release of the Migos rapper’s solo album. “I just really hate how people say we trying to do this for publicity,” the 26-year-old said during an Instagram live on Sunday evening. “Think we want to put our life out there for what – what we gain from publicity?”

Cardi B fired back at rumors that her split from Offset was for publicity Photo: Getty Images

In the video, the Bodak Yellow rapper went on to explain that she and the Bad and Bougie rapper’s relationship was based on real love. “People do fall in love,” she said. “Like my relationship was never fake.” Cardi also went on to explain that she wouldn’t have had a baby and possibly ruined her career for the sake of publicity. Although 2018 has brought both personal and career achievements for the star, she called it “one of the greatest but one of the most hardest years,” of her life.

MORE: Cardi B announces split with Offset "I guess we grew out of love"

She continued: “You know, I feel like I got critiqued the most this year, my pregnancy, it was just extremely emotional, and I feel like a lot of b –s was trying me from left to right.” Cardi also shared that the “pressure” to work a lot kept her away from her loved ones, including her “relationship partner.” Cardi’s Instagram live session came after footage from Chicago’s B96 Bash on Saturday, showed her changing the lyrics to her hit single with Migos Motorsport.

MORE: Cardi B purchases dream home for her mother – inside the extravagant NYC residence

“I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah we gon’ get a divorce," she rapped onstage. After footage of the performance hit the web, Offset took to his Twitter to share his feelings. “F – K YALL I MISS CARDI,” he wrote. Last week, Cardi posted a video on her Instagram announcing her split from the Narcos rapper.

Photo: Getty Images

WATCH: CARDI B, J-LO AND MORE OF THE BIGGEST LATINX STARS OF 2018

“It’s nobody’s fault,” the rapper said during the video. “It’s just like, I guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in July.