Demi Lovato and Henry Levy are getting closer. The 26-year-old Sorry Not Sorry songstress and the clothing designer were spotted sharing a kiss on Sunday, December 6. Demi and Henry’s intimate moment happened while leaving Nobu in Malibu. The pair walked out of the restaurant hand-in-hand towards an all-black Mercedes. Before getting into the car, the duo gave each other a quick kiss on the lips. Demi and the 27-year-old, who is the founder of Enfants Riches Déprimés, stepped out for the first time together in November.

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy were spotted kissing after dinner in Malibu Photo: The Grosby Group

The Tell Me You Love Me singer spent her first weekend out of rehab with the designer. According to TMZ, the pair were “happy smiling and laughing” during their evening out at Beverly Hills sushi hotspot Matsuhisa. At the time of their outing, it was confirmed that Demi was checked out of rehab. Demi and Henry have not shared the status of their relationship. An insider told E! News that the pair were not dating and that Henry has been helping her with her recovery and “serving as her sober companion.”

The dinner came after Demi took to Twitter to celebrate her Grammy nomination with Christina Aguilera for their song Fall In Line. “Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all…thank you @xtina. I love you so much,” she tweeted. She continued: “I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes…if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal…”

The Confident singer has been slowly resurfacing on social media Photo: Instagram/@demilovato

Since completing her latest stint in rehab – following a near-fatal overdose in July, Demi has slowly been making the transition back to social media. Last week, the Fall In Line singer shared a picture confirming that she is back in the gym. “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair…#BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup.”